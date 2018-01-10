Betty J. Dropps, 80, Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice

July 7, 1937 - January 9, 2018

Betty Dropps

Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 12, 2018 at Graham United Methodist Church, Rice for Betty J. Dropps, age 80, of Sauk Rapids and formerly of Rice who died Tuesday at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Rick Koehn will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to the services on Friday at the church in Rice. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Betty was born July 7, 1937 in Rice to Kelly & Addie (Warrick) Doeden. She married DuWayne Dropps on September 9, 1954 in Dixville. She lived in rural Rice most of her life, moving to East St. Cloud in 2011. Betty and Bud owned and operated Dropps Sanitation for 29 years. She enjoyed playing cards, going to the casino, and dancing. Betty loved cats and dogs. She was a wonderful cook and made the best homemade cinnamon rolls. Betty was a hardworking, strong-willed, generous woman who always had a smile on her face.