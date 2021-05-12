Betty Ann (Theisen) Zwilling Cichon, 82, Upsala

January 31, 1939 - May 9, 2021

Born January 31, 1939 in Pearl Lake, Betty Ann was the youngest of Peter and Caroline (Keppers) Theisen’s 13 children. She married Francis "Sunny" Zwilling in Holy Cross Catholic Church at Pearl Lake on April 24, 1958. After Sunny's passing in 1997, Betty again found love with Jerome "Jerry" Cichon and they married May 10, 2003 at Our Lady of Lourdes in Little Falls. Betty and Jerry lived their days together in Little Falls until his passing in 2011. Growing up, Betty was preparing herself to commit to God under solemn vows of poverty, chastity and obedience (nun). However, once Sunny returned from his military duty, she chose to serve God through the Sacrament of Marriage. The joy and mutual support of married love to serve others was a source of strength which enabled her to become a source of life, hope and comfort to their children and others.

Betty and Sunny were blessed with 13 children. Living and raising their children on a dairy farm, and later the poultry farm, Betty lived a full life as a devoted and hardworking wife, mother and homemaker. She was most passionate about her family and Catholic faith. Many of her most treasured moments were those spent with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and step-family. Grounded by her desire to serve the Lord, she lived her faith and led by example. She was a dedicated member of Christian Mothers and Diocesan Council of Catholic Women. She served many years teaching CCD classes and enjoyed her numerous volunteer hours helping and serving others. In her spare time, she loved playing card games, dancing and playing checkers with her grandchildren.

Betty is survived by her children, Mary Beth Zwilling of Broken Arrow, OK, Lori Ann Zwilling of Little Falls, Mark and Mary Jo Zwilling of Foley, Chuck and Tammy Zwilling of Little Falls, Brian Zwilling of Bertha, Nita Zwilling of Rice, Janet Zwilling of Jenkins, Ken Zwilling & Jen Chandler of Roscoe, IL, Dan Zwilling of Sauk Rapids, Kari and Ervin Hartung of Burtrum, Jason and Jenny Zwilling of Sauk Rapids, Sarah and Jason Toenyan of Freeport, 43 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, and brother Jim (Norlene) Theisen. Betty is preceded in death by her parents, husbands Francis Zwilling and Jerome Cichon, infant son Jeffrey Zwilling, grandsons Anthony Zwilling and Ryan Toenyan, great-granddaughter Stella Rae Ruegemer, 6 brothers and 5 sisters.