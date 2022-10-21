Betty Ann St. Sauver, 72, Sartell

September 8, 1950 - October 19, 2022

Funeral Services will be 3:00 PM Wednesday, October 26, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Betty A. St. Sauver, age 72, who passed away Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Visitation will start after the service and continue until 7:00 PM. Burial will be at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis at a later date.

Betty was born September 8, 1950, in Mora to Lester & Caroline (Drost) Lindquist. She married Matthew St. Sauver on June 26, 1971. She held multiple roles in secretarial work and accounts receivable, but her favorite was as a stay-at-home Mom raising her boys. Betty enjoyed puzzles, and crosswords, and was an avid Minnesota sports fan. She was most proud of her boys and loved her family, especially her grandkids. Betty will always be remembered for her quiet, gentle yet authoritative presence.

Survivors include her husband of 51 years, Matt of Sartell; sons, Joe of St. Michael, Dan (Sarah) of Sauk Rapids, and Tim (Nicole) of Cottage Grove; sisters, Linda (Paul) Anderson of Buffalo, Susie (Tim) McNeilly of Mora, and Tammy (Mike) Lewandowski of Sartell; and grandchildren, Mason, Eva, Emily, Lucy, Emma, and Frehley. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; and infant son, Charles.

Memorials are preferred to the American Cancer Society or Alzheimer’s Association.