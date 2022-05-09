Bernice L. Goulet, 101, Sauk Rapids

June 26, 1920 - May 7, 2022

attachment-Bernice Goulet loading...

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 13, 2022, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Bernice Louise Goulet, age 101, who passed away on Saturday, May 7th at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids with family at her side. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 - 8:00 PM Thursday, May 12, 2022, at Sacred Heart Church and one hour prior to the service Friday, also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Bernice was born in Mayhew Lake Township, MN on June 26, 1920, to Peter and Nellie (VanRoy) VanderWeyst. At the age of 3, she moved to the Benson area where she graduated from Benson High School and then attended business college in St. Cloud, MN.

Bernice married Odell Goulet on June 23, 1941, at St. Malachy’s Catholic Church in Clontarf, MN. In 1957 they moved to a farm in rural Sauk Rapids. There, they farmed and raised their 13 children. After graduating from business college, Bernice worked for the Agricultural Society Conservation Service (ASCS), then as Chief Clerk for the Swift County Draft Board. Later in life, she worked as an assessor for both Minden Township and Benton County.

Bernice was creative, fun-loving, and had a genuine interest in other people. This drew people to her and accounted for endless friends. Bernice was very active in her community; She was a 4H leader for 10 years, a lifetime member of Christian Mothers, a member of St. Peters Mission Group, Senior Citizens Organizations, holding offices of treasurer, vice president, and president. She was an avid quilter, making quilts for each of her grandchildren. Bernice loved to play bingo, any card game, dice, board games, and puzzles. Monopoly games would always last late into the evening. Christmas and other holidays were celebrated family-style until houses got too small and the gatherings had to move to community halls.

Survivors include her children and their spouses, Karen (Vern) Reinert of Sauk Rapids, Dorothy (Larry) Zenner of Osakis, Joanne (Ken) Kiffmeyer of Brooklyn Park, Nancy (James) Goedker of Sauk Rapids, Barb (Robert) Hope of Oakdale, Anthony Goulet of Texas, Jeanne Hassing of St. Cloud, Stephen (Rosemary) Goulet of Sauk Rapids, Douglas (Chris) Goulet of Colorado, Raymond (Connie) Goulet of Foley, Janelle Goulet of Sauk Rapids, Laurie (Gary) Delhaye of Illinois, 34 Grandchildren, 51 Great Grandchildren, 19 Great-Great-Grandchildren with 3 more expecting.

She was preceded in death by her husband Odell in 1983, son Timothy, and 5 Grandchildren.

Special thanks to the Good Shepherd Lutheran Home and CentraCare Hospice for the loving care they provided for Bernice.