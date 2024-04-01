December 10, 1932 - March 27, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 AM Wednesday April 3, 2024 at St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Bernelda Voigt, 91 of Sartell and formerly of St. Augusta who died Wednesday March 27, 2024 at the Country Manor Health Care and Rehab Center in Sartell. The Rev. Erik Lundgren will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8PM Tuesday and 1 hour prior to services Wednesday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Christian Women will pray at 3:45PM and parish prayers will be 7PM all Tuesday at the parish center in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bernelda was born December 10, 1932 in Rockville to Alphonse & Rose (Lommel) Strack. She married Sylvester Voigt on January 25, 1955 at St. Mary’s Cathedral in St. Cloud. In her early years she worked as a phone operator in Miami, FL and Milwaukee, WI. She was a homemaker and raised her seven children, after her children were grown, she worked at Fingerhut in St. Cloud from 1982-1992. She is a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta and a member of the Chistian Women. Bernie loved spending time quilting, bowling, collecting figurines, (Denim Days and Precious Moments) were her favorites, flowers and gardening, she had a special knack at keeping the flowers alive. She also liked canning, baking and crafting. She was a woman of deep faith. Bernie had a witty sense of humor and enjoyed life on the farm, always setting an example of a strong work ethic.

Bernie is survived by her children, JoAnn Hagen of Sauk Rapids; David of St. Augusta; Duane (Jill) of St. Augusta; Thomas of New Prague; Timothy of Clearwater; Jane (Brian) Olmscheid of St. Augusta; Gary (Kelly) of Minnetonka; sister-in-law, Louann Strack of Sartell; 14 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Sylvester; sister, Darlene (James) Lauermann; brother, Kenneth Strack; and son-in-law, Marvin Hagen.