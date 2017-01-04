Bernadette “Betty” A. Sand, 89, Alexandria

August 11, 1927 - December 31, 2016

Church in St. Joseph for Betty Sand, age 89 of Alexandria, MN, who passed away peacefully Saturday. Rev. Jerome Tupa will officiate and burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Sauk Rapids. Visitation will take place two hours prior to the services Thursday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Betty was born in St. Cloud on August 11, 1927 to Christian and Pauline (Janssen) Otto. She married the love of her life, Edmund Sand on February 12, 1949. Betty and Edmund moved to Minnesota, North and South Dakota while raising all of their 12 children. She worked as a nurse at numerous hospitals and nursing homes for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, playing games, knitting, and crocheting for her children and grandchildren. Betty will always be remembered for her volunteerism, big heart, and her infectious smile.

Survivors include her children, Allan (Cherry) of Santa Clara, CA, Catherine (Fred) Burkhart of Bentonville, AR, Carol (Dennis) Rote of Aurora, MO, David (Mary) of Avon, MN, Arleen Sand of St. Petersburg, FL, Mike of Oklahoma City, OK, Patty Rodland of Alexandria, MN, Ronald (Sandy) of Lakeville, MN, Niki Ray of Largo, FL, Ben (Jen) of Sartell, MN; daughter-in-law, Jeanette Sand of South Haven, MN; grandchildren, Pauline (Ted) Aughe of Hilo, HI, Beth Sand of Hilo, HI, Robert (Julie) Burkhart of Rogers, AR, Cheresa Burkhart of Bentonville, AR, Teena (Brad) Dowse of Bentonville, AR, Angie (Tim) Boettler of Aurora, MO, Kyle (Caitlin) Sand of Clearwater, MN, Jeremy Kaufmann of Denver, CO, Jake Rodland of Alexandria, MN, Cassandra, Cameron, and Joshua Sand of Lakeville, MN, Aaron, Evan, and Briana Sand of South Haven, MN, Karista and Briley Ray of Moorhead, MN, Otto Sand of Largo, FL, Emily, Sophia, and Maxwell Sand of Sartell, MN; 17 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.