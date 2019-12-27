Bernadette “Bernie” Kuefler, 95, St. Cloud

August 22, 1924 - December 26, 2019

Mass of Christian Burial will be 12:30 a.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020 at St. Benedict’s Nursing Home Chapel in St. Cloud for Bernadette “Bernie” Kuefler, age 95, of St. Cloud who passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019 at St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Burial will be in Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum in St. Cloud. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Friday at the chapel. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Bernadette was born August 22, 1924 in Albany. One of 12 children born to Henrey and Mary Harren. She attended Holy Family School and Albany High School then graduated as an RN from St. Gabriel’s Hospital in Little Falls in 1945. She married Cy Kuefler on December 29, 1949. She worked as an RN in a number of hospitals in Minneapolis, Arizona and the VA Hospital in St. Cloud. After retiring from nursing Bernadette traveled extensively with her husband both in the U.S. and many foreign countries. She enjoyed working, entertaining and gardening, especially roses, which she won many awards, and was a charter member of Granite City Rose Society.

For many years Bernadette and her husband spent winters in Florida and summers on Gull Lake near Brainerd. In recent years she has lived at St. Benedict Senior Community. She was a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Ann’s Christian Mothers and Stephen Mission Group.

She is survived by her children, Naomi (Reinhard) Dietiker, Cy Kuefler, Jr., Janice Kuefler and David Kuefler; 7 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Cyril in July 2001; grandson, Jason Kuefler in May 2009; sister and brothers, Art, George, Austin (Doc), Theresa, Vicki, Al, Luke, Estelle, Henery, Nick and David.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Nurse Tim and the staff at Benedict Court, Short Stay floor 2, and CentraCare Hospice for their wonderful care of Bernie.