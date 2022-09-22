Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway

Bergstrom Explains Narrow Pleasantview Driveway

Pleasantview, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SAUK RAPIDS -- The new Pleasantview Elementary school in Sauk Rapids has been open for a few weeks now.

Sauk Rapids-Rice Superintendent Brad Bergstrom says the administration has been getting some questions about the narrow driveway into the parking lot.

He says it was intentionally designed that way.

We want to make sure that we get cars slowing down not speeding up, especially for pick up and drop off.  So that was a design on purpose.  It took a few days for people to get used to that.

Bergstrom says so far the new playground has been a big hit for the students and the neighborhood.

This Saturday the district is hosting an open house at the new Pleasantview. There will be a short program from 1:00 p.m. until 1:30 p.m. with tours from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

