Benton County Seeking Non-Profit Requests for CARES Act Grants

FOLEY -- Non-profits in Benton County or those who serve Benton County residents can apply for CARES Act funding through the county.

Eligible organizations can use the funds to cover things like income losses due to disruptions in fundraising or increased costs from serving county residents who themselves have experienced economic hardships.

To be eligible, non-profit organizations must demonstrate a direct financial impact related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The monies are for losses incurred since March 1st, but not for future losses or costs.

The funding will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis and until the funds are depleted.

Applications must be received by November 10th and include all required supporting documents.