Benton County Offering CARES Act Grants to Impacted Businesses
FOLEY -- Benton County is the latest government agency to offer grants to small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The board of commissioners has approved using money from the federal CARES Act to help businesses have suffered economic hardships as a result of the coronavirus.
Qualified businesses can receive up to $15,000. To qualify, businesses must have 50 or fewer employees and be located in Benton County.
Applications will be accepted through September 30th through The Benton Economic Partnership.
