Waite Park Considers Business Relief Grant With CARES Funding

WAITE PARK -- Waite Park has been awarded over $585,000 in CARES Act funding.

The funds are designed to help local governments cover the cost of expenditures relating to the COVID-19 pandemic.

City Administrator Shaunna Johnson says the funding will be distributed to the fire and police departments, public works and administration to go towards PPE equipment, safety enhancements and technology upgrades.

During Monday's meeting, the council will also look to approve a resolution to establish a grant program to make $100,000 of CARES funding available to locally-owned businesses impacted by the pandemic.

Eligible businesses would be awarded between $500 to $7,500 to help cover expenses caused by the COVID-19 shutdown.

Requirements include businesses must physically be located in Waite Park, have at least 50 or fewer employees, been in operation longer than 6 months prior to March 1st, and show how the business was directly affected by COVID-19.

If approved, applications would be accepted through September 30th.

Waite Park has until November 15th to use their CARES funding.