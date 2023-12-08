Benton County Museum Open for Tours on Saturday

Benton County Historical Society, photo by WJON.com's Jim Maurice

SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- You can check out the Benton County Historical Society Museum on Saturday during the Jingle & Mingle event in downtown Sauk Rapids.

Yes, we're opening our doors to anyone who wants to come in and check out the new facility.  We're serving apple cider, hot chocolate, and cookies.  We welcome participating in the Sauk Rapids Jingle & Mingle now that we are part of the downtown community.

Executive Director Mary Ostby says they'll be open from 1:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. Saturday. The evening parade also goes in front of the museum.

Jingle & Mingle runs throughout the day in downtown Sauk Rapids at various locations with the culmination being the parade starting at 5:00 p.m.

