Benton County Facilities Under Limited Access
FOLEY -- Benton County is now limiting access to all of its facilities to appointment only. The restriction affects Court Administration, County Attorney, and Probation Services.
You are asked to call first to schedule an appointment, but you are advised to conduct as much business online or over the phone as possible.
Also, the Benton County Sheriff's Office has suspended in-person jail visiting through May 1st.
