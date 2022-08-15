Benton County Charges: Wife Orchestrated Knife Attack on Husband

FOLEY -- Three people have been formally charged in the stabbing of a man in his Sauk Rapids garage Friday which court records allege was a coordinated attack set up by the man's wife.

Twenty-year-old Christian Kane is charged with 1st-degree attempted murder and 1st-degree assault. Twenty-five-year-old Katrina Hunt is charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder and aiding abetting 1st-degree assault. Fifty-year-old Maria Foster is also charged with aiding and abetting attempted murder and aiding and abetting 1st-degree assault.

Maria Foster (left), Christian Kane, Katrina Hunt - Benton County Jail Maria Foster (left), Christian Kane, Katrina Hunt - Benton County Jail loading...

Court records show Foster picked up her husband from the airport and had him sit in a specific chair in the garage. When she went to get him coffee, Kane allegedly came at the husband from behind and stabbed him multiple times in the chest, neck, and back.

The victim was taken to the hospital with severe stab wounds and cuts.

A witness said Kane came up to him a few blocks away with a bloodied shirt, said he cut his finger and needed a ride to the hospital. Police found him there and arrested him.

Get our free mobile app

Court records show Kane said Foster had told him that her husband was abusive and wanted Kane to kill him. She allegedly told Kane that he and Hunt and a child could move into the house once her husband was dead. Foster also allegedly said they could have all of her husband's belongings once he was dead.

According to the charging complaints filed in Benton County District Court, both Foster and Hunt corroborated the story in separate sworn statements.

Best Ice Cream in Central Minnesota According to Yelp

Here are Some St. Cloud State Hockey Players Who Now Play in the NHL