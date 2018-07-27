Benton County Authorities Seeking Suspect(s) in Burglary [VIDEO]

ST. CLOUD -- Authorities in Benton County are asking for information related to a recent burglary.

Sheriff Troy Heck says they received a call at about 5:00 a.m. Wednesday of a burglary at the Airway Storage and Business Center in southeast St. Cloud.

Heck says a 2001 Freightliner step van was taken from a storage garage. The vehicle is described as yellow, red and white in color with "MAC Tools" decals on the sides.

Heck says the van was found around noon later that day in a parking lot on St. Germain Street. The van was missing a computer and several tools.

Authorities believe the suspect(s) took the van to an unknown location to remove the items before leaving the van in the parking lot.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Benton County Sheriff's Office at 320-968-7201.