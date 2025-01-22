Benton County Approves Resolution Calling Lawmakers Back to Work

Lee Voss - WJON

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County commissioners have approved a resolution denouncing DFL legislators for not showing up for work.

Commissioners unanimously passed the measure calling out the lawmakers to return to the capitol.

Commissioner Jared Gapinski commented that for counties, it isn't a partisan issue...

We can't get our work done at the legislature in the time frame we're given, let alone when people choose to grandstand and not show up for work because of one seat. At the end of the day, they need to be there. It's not just one person, a local person, it's the whole party that has chosen not to be there.

The two sides are arguing over what constitutes a quorum, which is the minimum number of members required to conduct official business.

The matter is before the Minnesota Supreme Court which will determine whether a quorum is 67 members or 68.

