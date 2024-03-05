Benton County Requests Minnesota Keep Current Flag and Seal

FOLEY (WJON News) -- The number of counties asking to keep the state flag and seal the same is growing.

The Benton County Board of Commissioners has passed a resolution asking Governor Tim Walz and the state legislature to keep the current state flag and seal.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they modeled the resolution after a Crow Wing County resolution asking for the same thing. Headley says commissioners have concerns about the costs of making the change...

We heard previously from our sheriff, Troy Heck, that the cost to transition to the new seal would be about $50,000 mostly because the seal appears on squad cars, badges, and so on. So, actually, the larger cost is the seal so I think the board was concerned about the cost to transition and the lack of any state support to help fund that cost.

Headley says if the new flag and seal are adopted, they will phase in the new symbols as those supplies and squad cars needed replacing.

Headley says he has not heard any board members express concerns based on their personal beliefs on whether the flag should be changed or not.

