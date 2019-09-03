Benton County Approves Plan to Broadcast Meetings

FOLEY -- Benton County residents will soon be able to watch a county commissioners' meeting from the comfort of their home. The board has approved plans to stream the meetings live on the internet.

County Administrator Monty Headley says they've been discussing airing the meetings live for awhile. He says there is an expectation developing that cities and counties should broadcast their meetings over cable TV or the internet and he says Benton County commissioners wanted to be receptive the that.

Headley also says they are now able to broadcast the meetings more efficiently and for less cost than before. He says the equipment will cost approximately $17,000 and they will stream the video through YouTube at no cost.

Headley is hopeful to air the meetings live by the start of the new year.