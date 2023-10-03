Benton County Passes Cannabis Ordinance

FOLEY (WJON News) -- Benton County has passed a cannabis ordinance that prohibits the use in county parks, county property, and places of public accommodation. Places of public accommodation include the Benton County Fairgrounds, bar patios, and outdoor music venues.

The ordinance covers the unincorporated portions of the county and leaves cities in Benton County to set their own rules.

As part of the passage, commissioners chose to increase the fine for violating the ordinance to $300.

