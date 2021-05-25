Bentleyville Announces Return To Walking Event, New ‘Giant Snowman’ Attraction For 2021

Nathan Bentley, the organizer behind the annual Bentleyville Tour of Lights, held an announcement event at Bayfront Festival Park to share some 'big news' ahead of the 2021 season for the annual holiday attraction.

The first announcement is that Bentleyville would be returning back to a walk-through event this year. In 2020, Bentleyville shifted to a drive-through event to create a safer visiting experience during the pandemic, but Bentley shared ahead of the 2020 season that the ultimate goal was to get back to a walk-through event as soon as possible.

Bentley shared that they received a lot of support for last year's drive-through event, which offered some people the option to visit the attraction that might not otherwise be able to visit during a walk-through season. Despite that positive feedback, Bentley expressed excitement about getting back to people roasting marshmallows, walking through the attraction, and taking photos with family again this year.

The other major announcement is that Bentleyville would be adding a brand new major attraction to go along with the event's famous manmade lit Christmas tree. Joining the tree this year as a new centerpiece for Bentleyville this year will be a giant 120-foot tall lighted manmade snowman figure, which Bentley called the 'largest in the world'.

The snowman figure will be constructed from iron, similarly to the giant Christmas tree, and will be constructed in Duluth.

Bentley explained that they, along with their new corporate partner LHB, will begin an environmental study next week ahead of the eventual construction of the giant snowman structure.

To fund the new attraction, Bentley announced they will be holding a golf event in September as a fundraiser.

Bentleyville Tour of Lights 2021 is scheduled for November 20-December 27, 2021.

