Bentleyville Opens this Weekend in Duluth

DULUTH (WJON News) -- The Bentleyville Tour of Lights opens Saturday in Duluth.

The five million light display runs nightly through December 26th.

The hours are 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and 5:00 p.m. until 10:00 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Saturday night there will be fireworks at 5:30 p.m.

Entry is free but there is a $10 parking fee.

You can also ride the train to Bentleyville or take a helicopter tour over the display.

Free treats are also available for guests. The Cookie House has Hot Cocoa or Coffee and some Cookies, then travel on to Popcorn Factory to get some Hot Fresh Popcorn, and finally grab a couple of Marshmallows from our Marshmallow Hut and roast them over one the many fires that are keeping the guests warm!