Benita M. Del Castillo, 65, Princeton

October 19, 1954 - June 1, 2020

Benita M. Del Castillo, 65, of Princeton, MN, passed away on Monday, June 1, 2020, at the Fairview Southdale Hospital, Edina.

Benita was born October 19, 1954, to Henry Del Castillo and Marion (Parsons) Del Castillo in St. Paul. She loved everyone and was a beautiful and forgiving person. Benita will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her fiancé, Herbie Cedeno; her children, Maria Mishler, Jason Mishler, and Jake Mishler; her grandchildren, David Heller, Kirsten Heller, Jesse Mishler, Sophia Mishler, and Jake Mishler, Jr. (her special Booboo); her great-grandchildren, Xaviar Heller, Alexis Kay Heller, and Ahki John Czeck; her siblings, Angie Del Castillo, Rudy Del Castillo, Henry (Debra) Del Castillo, Arthur (Chris) Del Castillo, Rosita (Bruce) Breise, Nita Del Castillo, Frank Del Castillo, and Mark (Rodney) Del Castillo; and many nieces and nephews.

Benita is preceded in death by her parents; her brother, John Del Castillo; and her sister, Georgette Anderson.

May she rejoice at reuniting with her mother, Marion. May our Benita rest in the arms of Jesus. Amen.