Benedith “Bean” A. Mager, 71, Rice

July 13, 1951 - November 27, 2022

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 3, 2022 at Graham United Methodist Church, rural Rice for Benedith “Bean” A. Mager, age 71, who passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday at her home. Rev. Ric Koehn will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Friday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Saturday at the church.

Benedith was born July 13, 1951 in St. Cloud to Lyle & Alice Mae (Anderson) Huston. She married Robert Mager on May 15, 1971 at Graham United Methodist Church. Bean lived in the Rice area most of her life and worked at Stearns Manufacturing sewing life jackets for 44 years, retiring in January of 2018. She was a member of Graham United Methodist Church where she was a member of Graham UMC Women, taught Sunday School for over 20 years, loved singing in the choir with her sisters, and did custodial work for 32 years. Bean enjoyed collecting angels, planting flowers, gardening, fishing, shopping, family celebrations, and playing cards and games especially scrabble, 500, euchre, and rummy. She was gentle, loving, easy going, a hard worker, and had a strong faith. She was very proud of her kids, grandkids, and great granddaughter.

Survivors include her husband, Robert of Rice; children, Bobby of Royalton, Jessica (Ryan) Hackett of Royalton, Jeanne (Mike) Kieke of Cold Spring, and Elizabeth (Randy) Hackett of Rice; sisters and brother, Laura (Dennis) Vannurden of Rice, Lowell (Cecilia) Huston of St. Stephen, Karla (Jim) Buersken of Sartell, Cynthia (Dan) Nielsen of Rice, and Kathy Stoltz of Sauk Rapids; sister-in-law, Roxanne Huston of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Cody, Brandon, Austin, Ashley, James, Josh, Megan, Kayla, Madison, and Landon; and great granddaughter, Arianna. She was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Fred & LaVerne Huston; and an infant brother.