Beloved Princeton, MN Restaurant Closing It’s Doors After 40 Years

This restaurant in Princeton has been a mainstay in the community for nearly 40 years and has garnered a large and loyal following. So, that makes it that much more difficult to relay this news. The Frontier Steakhouse is not able to continue in business and has made the very difficult decision to close its doors.

A phone call to the establishment and this note to the public confirm the owners of the Frontier Restaurant in Princeton, MN will close.

NOTE FROM THE OWNERS:

NOTICE FRONTIER STEAKHOUSE After almost 40 years in business it is with great sadness we will be closing our doors forever on or before November 1st 2023. We have sold our real estate and after family discussions we have decided to move on. We can no longer find help to stay open our current hours and can not reopen to our old hours before COVID. Costs and supply shortages continue and new taxes and regulations coming make it too burdensome on small businesses to remain open. Thank you Mr. Biden and Mr. Walz who should work in a business to see what work is all about. Nothing is free without costs. We will deeply miss our longtime and new customers and especially our loyal employees. We hope you will understand. Sincerely, Karen, Rodney, Jason, Cassandra Anderson

EARLY LOYAL CUSTOMER REACTION ON FACEBOOK:

Jody: We will not only miss the food but the loyal staff that has been there through it all!!! We loved coming in and getting our mashed potatoes and Gravy for David!!!

Amy: This is so sad literally our favorite restaurant the food has ALWAYS been AMAZING along with all the staff. You all will truly be missed. Wish the community could help keep you guys going...

Leon: Rip frontier steakhouse. U were a big part of my life.

