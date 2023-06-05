Beer Garden Stage Entertainment Set for Benton County Fair

I know it's the beginning of Summer, but we can still talk about the Benton County Fair and the entertainment list that will be on the Beer Garden Stage this August.

The Benton County Fair is always the first week of August. And this year it actually starts on the first day of August - that doesn't always happen that way, but every so often it does.

Get our free mobile app

The beer garden stage is where you will get live, local talent each night of the fair. This year there will also be some live music on the beer garden stage on the last day, that Sunday during the afternoon to wrap up this year's fair.

The schedule starts that Tuesday night, August 1st with a favorite of the area, Diamondback.

August 2 - Mallrats (there will also be an opener for Mallrats)

August 3 - Mason Dixon Line

August 4 - Honey Badgers

August 5 - Raised on Radio

August 6 - Kat Blue

Each night the entertainment starts on the beer stage at 7:30pm and runs through 11:30pm. On Sunday, Kat Blue will start at noon and run through 4pm to close out the fair.

175 Years of Benton County History