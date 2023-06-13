Becker Celebrates “Freedom Days”

BECKER (WJON News) - Becker’s Freedom Days has arrived.

The annual celebration in Becker runs all week, with events scheduled through Sunday.

This week’s featured events:

An Ice Cream Social at the Sherburne History Museum Tuesday.

Senior Popcorn Bingo at the Becker Community Center Wednesday.

Ice Cream Floats and games for kids at St. Cloud Financial Credit Union Thursday.

The Becker Blast softball tournament starts Friday.

Friday night and Saturday are filled with events, ending with a Father’s Day photo contest Sunday. For a complete list of events, find the schedule here.

