Because of Gun Violence – MOA Testing a New Security System

Whether we (Minnesotans) think the Mall of America is a tourist stop or not, people from other places think it is. It's actually a "destination" and people from other states and countries come to Minnesota just to check out the Mall of America.

It's a mall.

But it is much more than that with an amusement park in the middle, giant food court, a movie theatre and of course more stores at the largest indoor mall in the world. But it also does come with some drawbacks that any large attraction has making a trip to MOA scary for some.

Because of the recent gun violence that has happened, MOA is testing out a new security system by putting metal detectors at one of their entrances. They will be moving it to several different entrances as a test over the next month.

The Twin Cities Pioneer Press had this statement from the Mall of America:

These new security measures are to first hopefully stop any weapon from getting into the mall, and also to help patrons feel safer when shopping and attending events at the mall.

The metal detectors are just one of the things that the mall is considering to beef up security and help customers feel safe, especially with the upcoming holiday season.

