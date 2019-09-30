Bears Too Much for Vikings

The Vikings lost 16-6 Sunday afternoon in Chicago to the Bears to drop to 2-2 on the season. Chicago led 10-0 at halftime and 16-0 at the end of 3 quarters. The Vikings knocked out Bears' starting quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the 1st quarter but backup Chase Daniel threw for 195 yards and a touchdown to lift Chicago to the win.

Kirk Cousins struggled for much of the day but finished throwing for 233 yards with no touchdowns and no interceptions but he was sacked 6 times. Stefon Diggs led the team with 7 catches for 108 yards. Adam Thielen was held to 2 catches for 6 yards. Dalvin Cook scored the lone Viking touchdown in the 4th quarter on a 2-year run.

The Vikings are 2-2 and are in last place in the NFC North. Minnesota will play at New York against the Giants at noon Sunday, pregame on WJON at 11:00 a.m.