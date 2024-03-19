Barbara Jean Mruz, 76, Becker

June 15, 1947 - March 16, 2024

Celebration of Life will be 4:00- 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Barbara “Barb” J. Mruz, 76 who passed away Saturday at Shepherd of Grace in Becker. A prayer service will be at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Dave Johnson officiating.

Barb was born June 15, 1947 in Litchfield to Don and Myrna (Wipper) McCalla. She married John Mruz on June 10, 1967 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Barb lived in Clear Lake and was a homemaker and cook at various restaurants prior to moving to Becker in 2013. She enjoyed volunteering at Shepherd of Grace. Barb liked to read, cook, work on puzzles, play cards and games. Barb loved her sports. She was caring, loving, cherished time with her family and her phone calls always ended with an “I love you.”

Barb is survived by children, Brian (Tammy) Mruz of St. Cloud, Deana (Paul) Hiltner of Melrose, Brenda (Jeff) Chmieleski of Foley; grandchildren, Tony (Amanda), Amanda (Matthew) , Chase, Michael, Tabitha, Alexis (Frost), Josh, Anna; great grandchildren, Conner and Madalyn; siblings, Roger (Denise) McCalla, Kenny McCalla, Diane (Tom) Aydt, Barry (Pam) McCalla and Bradley McCalla; sister in law, Sherry McCalla She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, John on August 3, 2010; brother, Dean McCalla.