Barbara “ Barbe” J. (Kittelson) Jansky, 71, St. Cloud

March 5, 1952 - August 11, 2023

Barbara “Barbe” Jean (Kittelson) Jansky, age 71, St. Cloud, MN, died Friday, August 11, 2023 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Funeral services will be Thursday, August 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at First Presbyterian Church, St. Cloud, MN. Visitation will be Wednesday, August 16, 2023 from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm at the Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN and one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.

Barbe was born March 5, 1952 in St. Cloud, MN to Stanley B. and Mavea (Domrese) Kittelson. Barbe graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1970 where she met the love of her life Thomas H. Jansky in typing class. On May 1, 1971 they were married in Clearwater, MN and spent 52 wonderful years together. Barbe was employed by DCI of St. Cloud as a buyer for over 30 years. She was a member of First Presbyterian Church. Barbe lived her life caring for other people. She welcomed everyone into her heart and treated them like family. Her kindness and warmth touched those around her, and many considered her a second mother or grandmother. Barbe was passionate about crafts and was a blue-ribbon winner at the Minnesota State Fair. She crocheted a variety of items including baby gifts and Afghans for family and friends battling illness and made donations to benefits and the Coborn Cancer Center. Barbe enjoyed traveling, an array of outdoor activities such as deer hunting, golfing, and fishing and was always up for an adventure. Above all else she treasured spending time with family and friends at home and at the lake.

Survivors include her husband, Thomas H. Jansky of St. Cloud, MN; son, Corby Jansky of St. Cloud, MN; daughter, Amy Buttweiler of St. Cloud, MN; sister, Jan Bialke of St. Francis, MN; brothers, Curt (Mari Johnson) Kittelson of Minneapolis, MN and Rick (Gretchen) Kittelson of St. Cloud, MN; and one grandson, Nova Buttweiler.

She was preceded in death by her parents.