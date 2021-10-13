Barbara A. Mueller, 87, Princeton

December 25, 1933 - October 10, 2021

A Memorial Service will be held at 10:30 AM on Tuesday, October 19, 2021, at Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton, MN, for Barbara A. Mueller, age 87 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 10, 2021, at the Park River Estates in Coon Rapids. Pastor Jerome Gernander will officiate. Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 PM on Monday, October 18 at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton and one hour prior to the service at the church on Tuesday. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens in Crystal at a later date.

Barbara Ann Mary (Berends) Mueller, “Grandma Barbie,” was born on December 25, 1933, in St. Paul. She was married to Harvey Mueller on December 12, 1953. Barb had various secretary jobs throughout her life, working in an insurance office and for the Robbinsdale School District. She was a dedicated member of Bethany Lutheran Church in Princeton for many years. She also enjoyed playing Monday afternoon cribbage in Santiago with her friends, family fishing trips, and spending time with her grandsons. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Mueller of Champlin and Brian Mueller of Princeton; grandsons, Colton and Nolan; siblings, Georgia Kennedy and George Berends; and special aunt, Virginia Sherman and her son, Michael. She is preceded in death by her parents, George and Jessie (Beebe) Berends; husband, Harvey; and siblings, Peter, John, Marilyn, Jack, and Beverly.

Memorials are preferred to Bethany Lutheran Church or the Bethany Ladies Aid. In her memory, Barb asks that you memorize John 3:16-17 and keep it in your heart always.

“Life is short. Pray, love, and laugh often…. I can’t wait to see you again!” - Barb