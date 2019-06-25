Baby Formula Sold at Walmart Recalled

A baby formula sold only at Walmart stores has been recalled due to concerns that it may contain bits of metal.

The recalled formula is Parent's Choice Advantage Infant Formula Milk-Based Powder with Iron produced by The Perrigo Company. The bottom of the affected containers have lot code C26EVFV and a use-by date of Feb. 26, 2021.

No injuries have been reported, but Perrigo says it is issuing the recall “out of an abundance of caution.”

If you have any of the recalled formula, you can return it to Walmart for a refund. If you have more questions you can call contact Perrigo Consumer Affairs at 866-629-6181.