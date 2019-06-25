Authorities Seeking Information in Upsala Burglary

Alex Svejkovsky, WJON

UPSALA -- Authorities are seeking information regarding a burglary at an Upsala business over the weekend.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says they received a call at about 7:30 Monday morning from Centra Sota Coop.

The business told authorities sometime between 5:00 p.m. Friday and Monday morning the door on the north end of the business was pried open.

The suspect(s) took some cash, clothing and candy bars from the business.

Anyone with information about the burglary is asked to call the Morrison County Sheriff's Office at 320-632-9233.

