Authorities Investigating Multiple Reports of Gunshots in St. Cloud

ST. CLOUD – Authorities are investigating two reports of gunfire in St. Cloud.

Officers with the St. Cloud Police Department were called to the 1500 block of 2nd Street North on Monday just after 6:30 a.m. on a report of gunshots. About 10 minutes later, officers were alerted to additional shots fired near the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South, about 1.5 miles from the site of the initial call.

Officers observed a house and vehicle at each location with damage consistent with gunfire. Both homes were occupied at the time of each shooting, but no one was injured.

Authorities say the two cases appear to be related and do not appear to be random. The case remains active.

The St. Cloud Police Department was assisted by the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office in both investigations.