Authorities: Grand Forks Airman Drowns in Minnesota River

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) -- The military says a Grand Forks Air Force Base airman drowned in the Red Lake River near Red Lake Falls, Minnesota.

The Air Force says 24-year-old Nestor Chua Jr. was found dead Saturday. Officials say his body was retrieved from the river at about 4:45 p.m.

Authorities say the drowning appears to be accidental but remains under investigation.

Chua was from Anchorage, Alaska, and had been in the Air Force since 2016.

Get our free mobile app

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

