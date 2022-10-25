Austin “Autie” T. Friese, Jr., 85, St. Cloud

July 13, 1937 - October 20, 2022

On October 20, 2022 Austin "Autie" Thompson Friese Jr. of St. Cloud, MN died at the age of 85.

Austin was born on July 13, 1937 in White Plains, NY to Austin and Ethel (Flooks) Friese. He worked in the family business after serving as a Sergeant in the US Army from 1956 to 1960. He married Shirley May (Rideout) on August 20, 1966 and they moved to Fort Collins, CO. It was there he worked as a postal worker until 1996. Austin and Shirley raised two sons Eric (Heidi) of Peoria AZ and Scott (Toni) of Sartell, MN.

He was a kind man with a deep passion for the well-being of his family and country. His faith in Jesus Christ was evident in his moral convictions and unwavering values. His legacy is one that has instilled in his children and grandchildren a love for God, family, and country.

Our family will cherish his adventurous nature and passion for aviation, meteorology, travel, classical hymns, Denver Broncos football, and Sunday dinners. He loved talking about his travels and listening to wanderlust of others. He loved his family, and his grandchildren would always melt his heart. We will miss his kind grin and chuckle which made everyone feel loved and secure.

Austin was preceded in death by his father, mother, sister Beverly Holland, brother Barry Friese, and niece Debbie Denton. He is survived by his wife, Shirley, his two children Eric and Scott and his grandchildren Meagan, Matthew (Haley), Lucas and Emerson. Austin was looking forward to meeting his great grandchild.

A celebration of Austin’s life will be held on Tuesday, November 22nd at Harvest Fellowship Church in Sauk Rapids, MN. Visitation will be held at 10:00 AM, service will be at 11:00 AM, lunch at 12:00 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.