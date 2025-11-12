If you missed the northern lights (aka.. aurora borealis) in the skies last night you may have another chance to see them tonight. Weather Eye Meteorologist Cara Foster joined me on WJON. She says the northern lights should be visible throughout the state tonight. Last night's skies were clear while tonight the forecast is calling for partly cloudy so it's possible the view may not be as clear.

photo - Jay Caldwell

Viewable From Many Locations

Foster says the northern lights were viewable throughout the upper Midwest last night and were even viewable as far south as Missouri. Foster says it is possible your phone camera will pick up more than what you can see with the naked eye. She urges people to take pictures of this unique experience.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Cara Foster, click below.