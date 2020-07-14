Attorneys Ask Floyd Judge to Hold AG Ellison in Contempt

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Attorneys for two former Minneapolis police officers charged in George Floyd's death are asking a judge to hold Attorney General Keith Ellison in contempt for violating a gag order.

The attorneys for Tou Thao and Thomas Lane took issue Tuesday with a news release from Ellison on Monday announcing that four ``seasoned attorneys'' would be helping his office prosecute the case for free.

Lane's attorney, Earl Gray, said the release violated Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill's gag order and amounted to ``an obvious statement to the public that these `super stars' believe that our clients are guilty.''