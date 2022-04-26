Ellison Announces Solar Panel Lawsuit

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison is going after four Utah-based solar-panel sales companies for scamming and deceiving Minnesota homeowners.

Ellison says Brio Solar Energy, Bello Solar, Avolta Power, and Sunny Renewable, went door-to-door using high-pressure sales tactics and failed to deliver on their promises.

Minnesotans who said they needed more time to think about purchasing Brio's solar panels were subjected to high-pressure sales tactics and tricked into signing binding contracts that they didn't even know were binding. The solar panels cost anywhere from $20,000 to more than $55,000

If you believe you’ve been scammed by this company, you’re asked to call the Minnesota Attorney General’s Office at 651-296-3353.

