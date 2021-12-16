Atonement Lutheran Church Collecting Funds For Catholic Charities

ST. CLOUD -- You can help put food on the table for a family in need this holiday season.

Atonement Lutheran Church is hosting a drop-off appeal to help benefit Catholic Charities. From 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Sunday you can drop off any cash donation at Atonement's drop-off outdoor table.

All donations will be matched up to $10,000 thanks to an anonymous donor.

Fund collected will go to help support Catholic Charities Emergency Services Food Shelf and other community programs.

Last year, Catholic Charities Food Shelf distributed over 1.3-million pounds of food to over 12,000 people.

Atonement Lutheran Church is located across from North Junior High School.