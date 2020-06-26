ATF Increases Reward for Couple On the Run

ST. PAUL -- The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives is now offering an increased reward of up to $20,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man and woman who are wanted in connection with several St. Paul business fires during the recent unrest in the Twin Cities.

The ATF says Jose Felan Jr. is a felon with multiple convictions that was captured on video igniting fires at a number of locations in St. Paul including the Gordon Parks High School.

His accomplice, Mena Yousif, is believed to be helping him.

Anyone with any information on their whereabouts is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals at 1-877-WANTED-2.