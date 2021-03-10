At Chauvin Trial, Some in Jury Pool Have Sharp Views on Case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- The long process of jury selection has begun in the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd's death last May.

Derek Chauvin faces second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Several potential jurors were dismissed Tuesday, including some who said they wouldn't be able to set aside their strong views about the case.

A widely seen bystander video of Floyd's arrest last May recorded his repeated pleas that he couldn't breathe while Chauvin pressed his knee into his neck.

Jury selection is proceeding even as a potential appellate court ruling could halt the trial. That matter involves the state's desire to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin.