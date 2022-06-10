Arthur “Art” D. Daniels, 85, Sauk Rapids

March 10, 1937 - June 8, 2022

attachment-Art Daniels loading...

Mass of Christian Burial for Arthur “Art” D. Daniels, age 85, of Sauk Rapids, will be 11:00 AM Thursday, June 16, 2022 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Art died peacefully Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at Quiet Oak Hospice House in St. Augusta. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be in Hilltop Mausoleum. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 15, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the funeral services on Thursday. The Knights of Columbus Council # 11346 will lead a prayer at 7:30 p.m. followed by parish prayers.

Art was born March 10, 1937 in Glenwood to Carl & Nellie (Chelsvig) Daniels. He married the love of his life, Darlene Kvitek on April 8, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. Art has lived in Sauk Rapids since 1965 where he served and retired from the Sauk Rapids Police Department. Art had 35 years of total police service. Art & Darlene owned and operated Art Daniels Construction since 1972. Art was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was involved in Men’s Club, Knights of Columbus Council # 11346, Finance Committee and was a founding member of the fish fry. He was also a member of Sauk Rapids Lions Club and a life member of Central MN Builders Association. Art served for twelve years on the Sauk Rapids City Council and was awarded Sauk Rapids Citizen of the Year in 1994. He was a Minnesota DNR Fire Arms Safety Instructor for over 60 years. Art enjoyed spending time with his family, gardening, hunting, and fishing. He was a loving, humble, loyal, and hard working man.

Survivors include his children, Carmen (Al) Molter of Le Sueur, Michael (Virginia) of Sauk Rapids, Karla (Jason) Fleming of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Cayla, Lauren, Taylor, Noelle, Thomas, Anna and Ellie; brother, Harold of Mission, TX. Art was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Darlene on December 11, 2021; brothers, Gerald, Alvie, Nat, Clifford and Ronald; sisters, Merle Jaeger and Pearl Rust.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.