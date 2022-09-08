Arthur “Art” A. Lahr, 82, Eden Valley

October 25, 1939 - September 7, 2022

attachment-Art Lahr loading...

Art Lahr, age 82 of Eden Valley passed away peacefully with family at his side on Wednesday at CentraCare - St. Cloud Hospital.

Art was born October 25, 1939, in Richmond, MN to Matthew and Mary (Kinzer) Lahr. He was the youngest of fourteen children, graduated from Eden Valley High School in 1958, and served six years in the Army National Guard. He married Carol Ann Hommerding on November 9, 1960, at St. Nicholas Catholic Church.

Art and his family farmed for 41 years before he and Carol retired from farming and moved into the town of Eden Valley in 2006. He and Carol were also real estate agents for 20 years and owned Granite Realty for several years. Art was an active Post 381 American Legion member, a member of the Paynesville Knights of Columbus, a member of Assumption Catholic Church, and served on the Eden Valley-Watkins school board for 15 years while his children attended EV-W.

Art treasured time with his family, loved to read, play cards, eat sweets, and travel south with Carol during the winter months.

Art is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Carol Lahr from Eden Valley; children, Bruce (Jane) Lahr, Brian (Jesse) Lahr, Brad (Christine) Lahr, Beth Lahr (Jason), Barb (Dan) Gettel, and Brent (Victoria) Lahr; grandchildren Chad Lahr, Travis (Laura) Lahr & Amber (Dillin) Christinsen, Roman, Christian, Isaiah & Micah Lahr, Ryan (Aubrey), Derek & Katlyn Lindquist, Daniel & Andrew Gettel, Jordan, Baylee, Whitney & Tate Lahr; great-grandchildren Harlow, Cass, Ana, Jaxen & Taelyn; sister-in-law, Joyce Lahr of Cold Spring; numerous nieces and nephews and their families. Art was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lucille Lahr, Luella Lahr, Irene (Chris) Arnold, Marie (Joe) Daher; brothers, John (Alvina) Lahr, Marcellus (Christina) Lahr, Roman (Marie) Lahr, Math (Carol) Lahr, Albert (LaRoma) Lahr, Clarence Lahr, Tony (Luverne) Lahr, Eugene Lahr, and infant brother.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022, at Assumption Catholic Church in Eden Valley. Rev. Aaron Nett will officiate and burial will be at Assumption Catholic Cemetery in Eden Valley. A visitation for friends and family will be held from 4-8 p.m., Friday, and one hour prior to the service on Saturday all at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:45 p.m. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

The family wishes to thank the many caregivers for their attention while caring for Art during his final weeks. A special thanks to the Neurology/stroke unit at CentraCare-St. Cloud Hospital for their exceptionally compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred and will be donated to a charity chosen by the Arthur & Carol Lahr family.