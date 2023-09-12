Around Town – Your chance to get involved!
There’s a unique mix of events on the calendar for this week’s “Around Town”. Discussions on disability rights, a gun raffle, and a rainbow parent support meeting provide an opportunity for everyone to get out and get involved!
Disability Rights Discussion at Great River Regional LibraryGreat River Regional Library
The League of Women Voters, St. Cloud Area, will meet to discuss challenges faced by the community of people with special needs.
Joining us will be Anne Redetzke, LSW, Community Coordinator for Midstate Region, The Arc Minnesota. The Arc Minnesota promotes and protects the human rights of people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and actively supports them and their families in a lifetime of full inclusion and participation in their communities.
We will learn about the legislative priorities of advocates for disability rights and approaches to working with legislators and local public officials in addressing these rights.
First Presbyterian Church in Foley Fall FestivalFirst Presbyterian Church - Foley
The First Presbyterian Church’s Fall Festival is Wednesday, September 13th, at the church in Foley.
Serving a pulled pork dinner from 4:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
On the menu:
Pulled Pork by F-5 BBQ
Cheesy Hashbrowns
Creamy Coleslaw
Baked Beans
Dessert
-or- a Free Mac & Cheese Meal for kids under 5
Plus:
A Bake Sale
Marketplace
Silent Auction
Sisters of St. Benedict Rainbow Support MeetingSisters of St. Benedict Spirituality Center
Rainbow Support Evening
Parents/allies/friends and GLBTQI+ persons gather to pray, share stories, and support each other.
Confidentiality is maintained.
Free will offering accepted.
Date: Thursday, September 14, 7–9 p.m.
Facilitators: Myrna Ohmann and Eunice Antony, OSB
Guns and Goods RaffleSauk Rapids VFW Post 6992
Camp Bliss is holding its 8th Annual Guns & Goods Raffle on Friday, September 15th at the Sauk Rapids VFW, 901 North Benton Drive Sauk Rapids.
We are raffling off 100 PRIZES, (50 Guns & 50 Gift cards to Scheel’s) total value of over $38,000!
Only 2000 tickets, the odds of winning is 1 in 20.
All proceeds go to supporting Veterans, Law Enforcement, and People with Disabilities. Join us for a fun evening of Meat Raffles, Mystery Bags, 50/50 raffles, drinks, and food baskets!
