AROUND TOWN: THIS WEEK’S SPECIAL EVENTS

Morrison County Historical Society Annual MeetingCass Gilbert Train Museum - Little Falls
The time has come once again for the Morrison County Historical Society’s annual business meeting! This year it will be held on Thursday, September 21 at 5:00 PM in the historic Cass Gilbert Train Depot (200 1st St NW, Little Falls), and will feature special guest speaker Steve Glischinski.
Steve Glischinski is an avid photographer of railroads, beginning back in 1970 at the age of thirteen. Since then, his works have been published in dozens of books and magazines. His presentation at our meeting will focus on railroads in Minnesota from the post-World War II era to modern times.
A board meeting will follow this presentation.
The price for admission is $15 for members of the Morrison County Historical Society and $20 for non-members. This fee goes towards the museum and its continued operation.
Peter Ramsay Harp Concert – Atonement Lutheran (St. Cloud)Atonement Lutheran Church - St. Cloud
Friday, September 22, 2023 – 7:30 p.m.
Atonement Lutheran
Catch this rising star in his captivating program of twentieth-century music of Caplet, Britten, Hindemith, and a new work by Nico Muhly.
Enjoy "Nuanced, insightful playing.” (BBC Music Magazine) “Marked by keen musical intelligence and richly colored sound.” (The Wall Street Journal).
Parker Ramsay has forged a career defying easy categorization. Equally at home on modern and period harps, he pursues his passions by tackling new and underperformed works, while bringing his instrument to new audiences.
