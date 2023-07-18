Around Town: This Week’s Community Events

Snake story time loading...

We asked, and you delivered!

We’ve been asking you to keep us informed of any non-profit organizations' activities around town, and our inbox overflows with great ways to help these causes out!

Through the end of the week, there are concerts, children’s events, spiritual retreats, and more! And don’t get us started about the weekend activities!

For a complete list of things to do around town, find the details by clicking here.

If you’d like to submit your own around-town event, start by clicking here.

Enjoy this week’s “Around Town”!