“AROUND TOWN” – This Week, It’s All About Bazaars!
Welcome to Labor Day Weekend in Central Minnesota! It looks like a great weekend, so take some time and get outside! In this week’s “AROUND TOWN”, we’ve got a few community events for you to check out.
The Granite City Bizarre Bazaar725 Centennial Drive - St. Cloud
We are a maker-only, pop culture event for geeks, freaks, nerds, and goths. All the alternative makes.
“Fairies? This world needs more whimsy. Aliens and Alternate universes? Sure thing, Sci-Fi Sam. Reincarnation? Literally, why not? Stardust?"
Holy Cross Church's Fall BazaarHoly Cross Church - Harding
Holy Cross Church (Harding) Bazaar
Sunday, September 3rd, 11:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
Polka Mass at 10:00 a.m. – Live old time and country music all afternoon.
