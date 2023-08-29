“AROUND TOWN” – This Week, It’s All About Bazaars!

Welcome to Labor Day Weekend in Central Minnesota! It looks like a great weekend, so take some time and get outside! In this week’s “AROUND TOWN”, we’ve got a few community events for you to check out.

Remember, as school starts and we get back to a routine, if your group or non-profit organization has an event they’d like to spotlight, let us know!

“AROUND TOWN” highlights this week’s events every Tuesday online and on our Facebook page, and we mention them on WJON every Tuesday at 12:20.

Here’s this week’s “AROUND TOWN”!