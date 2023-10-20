&#8220;AROUND TOWN&#8221; &#8211; Here&#8217;s today&#8217;s events!

“AROUND TOWN” – Here’s today’s events!

Here’s a rundown of today’s activities from the great nonprofits and organizations in the region. Of course, the “Bag of Books” sale at the Great River Regional Library is big news today, but take some time and help out all these great events.

Or, send us your own event! Just use the link here to let us know what’s going on “AROUND TOWN”, and we’ll add it to our list online, on social media, and on the air!

    Steel Day 2023 at Ben’s Structural Fabrication

    Ben's Structural Fabrication

    October 19th (Noon -5 pm) and October 20th (8 am- noon), join us for a day filled with all things steel!

    Whether you're a steel enthusiast or simply curious about the world of structural fabrication, this event is for you.

    Come down to 475 Progress Road in Waite Park and immerse yourself in the fascinating world of steel.

    Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale

    Great River Regional Library

    Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4:00-8:00
    Friday, Oct. 20 from 10:00-5:00
    Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10:00-1:00

    Buy and fill a reusable bag for $7.00!
    Bring your own bag and fill it for $5.00!

    Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage Sale

    Church of St. Augustine

    Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage Sale
    Friday, October 20th, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm
    Parish Center Gym: Use the South door entrance

