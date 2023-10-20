“AROUND TOWN” – Here’s today’s events!
Here’s a rundown of today’s activities from the great nonprofits and organizations in the region. Of course, the “Bag of Books” sale at the Great River Regional Library is big news today, but take some time and help out all these great events.
Or, send us your own event!
Steel Day 2023 at Ben’s Structural FabricationBen's Structural Fabrication
October 19th (Noon -5 pm) and October 20th (8 am- noon), join us for a day filled with all things steel!
Whether you're a steel enthusiast or simply curious about the world of structural fabrication, this event is for you.
Come down to 475 Progress Road in Waite Park and immerse yourself in the fascinating world of steel.
Friends of the Library Bag of Books Sale Read More: Friends of the Library Bag of Books SaleGreat River Regional Library
Thursday, Oct. 19 from 4:00-8:00
Friday, Oct. 20 from 10:00-5:00
Saturday, Oct. 21 from 10:00-1:00
Buy and fill a reusable bag for $7.00!
Bring your own bag and fill it for $5.00!
Church of St. Augustine Annual Rummage SaleChurch of St. Augustine
Friday, October 20th, 8:00 am until 4:00 pm
Parish Center Gym: Use the South door entrance
