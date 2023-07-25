Around Town: here’s some events to check out this week!
A band concert in the park, an opportunity to stock up on brats for late summer and early fall grilling, and a full turkey dinner headline around town this week.
Here’s what’s happening this week “Around Town”!
St. Cloud Municipal Band Presents: A Night at the Movies!Barden Park - SCSU Campus
The St. Cloud Municipal Band continues its summer concert series.
"A Night at the Movies" is the theme for July 27th with songs everyone is sure to know such as the Mission Impossible Theme, Pirates of the Caribbean (Symphonic Suite), and Pixar Movie Magic.
The show almost always goes on. Even though summer weather can be unpredictable. The SCMB has only had to cancel one time in the last 5 years due to weather. All the concerts are free, and the public is encouraged to attend.
The St. Joseph Y2K Lions Brat SaleSt. Joseph Meat Market
The St. Joseph Y2K Lions are sponsoring Brat Sales at the St. Joseph Meat Market Friday, July 28th, from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and Saturday, July 29th, from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm. All donations, tips, and a portion of the profit will be donated to "Can Do Canines".
St. Wendelin Church's Parish FestivalSt. Wendelin Church - Luxemburg
St. Wendelin Church of Luxemburg cordially invites one and all to its annual parish festival on Sunday, July 30th, beginning with 10:00 am Mass in church followed by a chicken/ham dinner with all the trimmings served inside in air-conditioned comfort or outdoors until 1:00 pm. Fun activities go on throughout the afternoon including food/refreshment stands, a beer garden, Marketplace Stand with Silent Auction, games, pull tabs, kiddie fun, cake spin, old-time and country music, and a 3:00 pm quilt auction. The 26 handmade quilts to be raffled off can be viewed online by going to stwendelinschurch.org; go to events, church festival, quilt auction 23. There will also be a 4:00 pm raffle drawing for over $12,000.00 in cash prizes. Come one, come all for a day of great food, fun, and fellowship.
